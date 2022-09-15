Non-profit, county officials dedicate new affordable housing complex in Tampa

article

Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities will dedicate a new 20-unit apartment complex built specifically to house working, low-income families.

The complex, called Mercy Oaks Apartments and located on North Florida Avenue, is a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that will be rented at below-market rates to working, low-income families.

Mercy Oaks is a project of Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg. Hillsborough County provided more than $2.4 million in funding, with another $1.9 million coming from Catholic Charities.

"The Mercy Oaks Apartments is a perfect example of what we can do together to help restore dignity and respect to our citizens that are emerging from homelessness," Cheryl Howell, Hillsborough County’s Director of Affordable Housing said in an announcement.

Thursday's blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature representatives from Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg as well as other local leaders.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg set out in 2019 to create between eight and ten new affordable housing locations over the following three years in response to the ongoing local affordable housing crisis.

"The average person simply cannot afford it," Catholic Charities executive director Maggie Rogers said in a statement. "Our goal is to help prevent as many families as possible from becoming homeless by creating more affordable housing."

The complex is set to open for residents in October.