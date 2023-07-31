Non-profit spreading awareness about driving boats while drunk

There are more than a million registered boats in the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and within the first half of 2023, more than 300 Floridians got busted for being drunk while driving a boat.

"If you’re behind the wheel of that boat, keep it dry, the whole rest of the boat can enjoy some adult beverages, but if you’re behind the wheel, stand up, be responsible, and make sure everybody gets back to the dock safely," said Marks Watts, the founder of Drive Dry.

Local law enforcement, FWC and the founder for Drive Dry are trying to prevent alcohol-related accidents.

Drive Dry is a non-profit organization aimed at spreading awareness about the dangers of driving a boat while intoxicated. It’s something that’s very personal to him.

READ: Bradenton boat burglar steals from vessels at marina, deputies say

"I myself was involved in a boating accident where I was the driver, so I made it my mission to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else," Watts shared.

About six years ago, Watts said he got into a pretty bad accident while driving his boat intoxicated. He hit a dock and had passengers on board.

The Florida-based non-profit is spreading awareness about drunk boat drivers.

"I wanted to turn this around and do a 180, saying, hey listen guys, I know what I’m doing, I’m a great operator, but I made the wrong decision that evening, and now I want to make sure that you don’t make the same decision I did," explained Watts.

FWC officers and local law enforcement helped Watts host a fundraiser at Rick’s On The River on Sunday, aimed at raising money to help expand his non-profit across the country.

READ: Singing boat captain entertains, educates while exploring Dunnellon rivers

Former law enforcement officers are also supporting the cause. A retired lieutenant tells FOX 13, Florida’s hot summers make drinking while driving a boat even more dangerous, because the heat can increase your sensitivity to alcohol.

The founder of Drive Dry wants everyone to have a designated driver when out on the water.

"They have a few beers in that heat, they want to have another beer, another drink, and they’re impaired, they hurt somebody, and you don’t want to live with that," said Art Serig, a former lieutenant in Miami-Dade County.

For more information on Drive Dry, click here.