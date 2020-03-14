Non-travel-related COVID-19 death reported in Florida

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that 77-year-old died from Coronavirus in Lee County. This is the second patient in Lee County to die from the disease.

According to the DOH, the patient did not contract the virus by traveling, but they did not release details about how the patient may have contracted COVID-19.

As of Saturday evening, four Floridians have died from the novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday afternoon, 70 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, six were diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, seven are non-Florida residents.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

