Nonprofit to transform former Manatee County Animal Services site into seabird rehab campus

The Brief Friends of the Pelicans Inc. plans to move into the former Manatee County Animal Services facility in Palmetto after the county approved a lease agreement. The nonprofit rescues more than 1,000 injured seabirds each year, many hooked by fishing lines near the Skyway Fishing Pier. Leaders say the new campus will provide much-needed medical care for birds in Manatee County and could open within the next year and a half.



As Manatee County Animal Services settles into its new expanded campus in Bradenton, a new chapter begins at its former location in Palmetto.

Friends of the Pelicans Inc., a nonprofit focused on rescuing injured seabirds, is preparing to turn the old county animal services campus into a rehabilitation center for pelicans and other seabirds rescued near the Skyway Fishing Pier and surrounding mangroves.

The backstory:

Founder Jeanette Edwards says the nonprofit has been searching for a permanent facility since 2021.

Courtesy: Friends of Pelicans Inc.

Edwards says the organization was created after witnessing seabirds, especially pelicans, becoming injured by fishing hooks and tangled fishing lines near the Skyway Fishing Pier.

"In our first month, we rescued about 350 pelicans," Edwards said. "Second month it was over 400. We rescue over 1,000 a year."

Why you should care:

Until now, volunteers have had to rely on facilities outside the county, including Save Our Seabirds in Sarasota and Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores, for treatment and rehabilitation.

Edwards says those rescue partners have helped tremendously, but they often become overwhelmed with the number of injured birds being brought in.

That made the need for a dedicated seabird rehabilitation center in Manatee County increasingly urgent.

Courtesy: Friends of Pelicans Inc.

County commissioners recently approved a lease agreement allowing Friends of the Pelicans to move into the former Manatee County Animal Services campus.

Because the property already includes kennels and operating rooms, Edwards says it is an ideal fit for their needs.

"It gives me goosebumps when I think about it, because it’s 10 minutes from the Skyway," Edwards said.

What's next:

Before opening, the nonprofit still needs rezoning approval from Manatee County, as well as permits from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The organization is also responsible for maintaining the property and covering all utility costs, including water and electricity.

Board member John Dean says having a local rehabilitation center could make a major difference for injured birds.

"Hopefully this facility being right here will be able to really make a difference," Dean said.

The goal is to have the new rehabilitation campus open within the next year and a half.