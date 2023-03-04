North Port man arrested after driving through crash scene

On Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol was conducting a traffic homicide investigation on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County, when a Sedan drove through the crash scene.

The Sedan collided with an unoccupied Florida Highway Patrol car and fled the scene.

Shortly after the Sedan was stopped and Guy Spennato, age 51, of North Port, was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI, according to authorities.

Spennato has been booked into the Charlotte Jail, according to authorities.



