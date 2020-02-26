North Port man arrested for child pornography 

article

North Port police arrested Luis Valenzuela, 58, on 40 felony charges for possession of images containing sexual acts performed by children. According to the North Port Police Department, Valenzuela had more than 300 illegal images on his computer of child pornography, which they describe as child sexual abuse material. He is being held in the Sarasota County jail.

The North Port Police Department is a partner in the Central Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Their internal team provides and receives tips and information to and from organizations and experts from around the world.

The NPPD said child pornography is not a victimless crime and even just looking at images will result in serious charges and significant jail time.