North Port shooting that left one person injured under investigation

At around 10:30 on Sunday morning, North Port police responded to a shooting at Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

Police say that two people involved were quickly located at the 7-11 on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza.

READ: Sarasota authorities investigating shooting that left one dead on Fruitville Road

Authorities believe that all the suspects involved know each other.

One person was flown to a hospital due to the injures they sustained.

This is an active investigation and police are still looking for one more individual.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to a police report.