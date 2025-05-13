North Port Special Election could bring new police department after over overcrowding

The Brief A North Port Special Election could bring a new police department to help ease the strain on city services. That includes up to $115 million dollars in bonds to help pay for a new police headquarters. Since 2006, North Port Police has seen it’s staff double to 206 positions while they protect a population of more than 90,000.



Residents in North Port are voting in a special election on Tuesday that could help ease the strain on city services.

That includes up to $115 million dollars in bonds to help pay for a new police headquarters.

A North Port Special Election could bring a new police department to help ease the strain on city services.

For the last few years, the North Port Police Department has been bursting at the seams.

It’s had to get creative by doing things like converting closets into office space.

The City of North Port said the outcome of this special election is crucial.

What they're saying:

"As the city continues to grow, we just need to keep pace, keep our city as safe as we can and make sure our infrastructure keeps up with our growth," said Mayor Phil Stokes.

A new proposed department would be built off of Toledo Blade, but the City needs voters to approve a referendum for $115 million dollars in bonds.

A North Port Special Election could bring a new police department to help ease the strain on city services.

Mayor Phil Stokes is urging residents to vote yes.

"Without a doubt they are needs, not wants," said Mayor Stokes.

Big picture view:

At the current police department, a conference room houses two offices and a storage closet has been turned into a commander's office.

Since 2006, North Port Police has seen it’s staff double to 206 positions while they protect a population of more than 90,000.

"We’ve been trying to do everything we could to utilize as much space as possible to put new people’s positions in the headquarters here, said Deputy Chief Chris Morales.

READ: Church of Scientology makes rare appearance during Clearwater meeting on closing downtown street

Last year, Deputy Chief Chris Morales took FOX 13 on a tour to show us how the department has utilized as much space as possible, but that space has run out.

"Mission critical. We are 185% above capacity. This venture started in 2017 when we ran out of space for evidence and property," he said.

If the bonds are approved the average homeowner with a property value of $246 thousand dollars would see a property tax increase of around $121 a year, which is about $10 dollars a month or .33 cents a day.

"This is a facility that will take us out to 40 years which will handle the growth curve and god we certainly don’t want to underestimate our need again as has happened in the past," said Mayor Stokes.

A North Port Special Election could bring a new police department to help ease the strain on city services.

Also on the ballot are two city charter changes.

One of which would allow the city clerk and city attorney to live outside of North Port city limits.

There are additional referendums involving the borrowing of money for state and federally declared disasters, along with bonds to help finance a solid waste transfer station and wastewater treatment facility.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: