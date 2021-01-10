North Texas Air Force veteran seen carrying zip ties on Senate floor arrested for Capitol riot

A North Texas man was arrested after he was identified as one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Department of Justice announced Sunday that Larry Rendell Brock was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock, who is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, was identified as the man who was photographed wearing combat gear, including a green helmet, and carrying "white flex cuffs" while on the Senate floor.

Larry Brock Jr. has been identified wearing a helmet on the Senate floor as pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday after mass demonstrations. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Brock told The New Yorker magazine he regretted picking up the zip-tie handcuffs after he claimed to have found them on the floor.

Court documents state his ex-wife recognized him in the photo and contacted the FBI.

He turned himself in at the Grapevine Police Department and is temporarily being held at Grapevine PD's jail.

FBI investigators also started searching Brock's apartment in Grapevine on Sunday.

Multiple family members and a family friend told The New Yorker that Brock had become "increasingly radical," and that he posted to social media his plans to go to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s rally.

Brock was working for Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth, which is part of the Perot family empire, headed by Ross Perot Jr.

The aviation company said Saturday that he’s no longer employed there.

A Tennessee man, identified as Eric Gavelek Munchel, was also seen carrying plastic restraints and is facing similar charges.

