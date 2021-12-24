Not feeling merry and bright? That's OK, experts say

For some, the holiday season isn’t necessarily all things merry and bright.

"Everything on TV says '‘Tis the season to be jolly’ but everyone isn’t jolly. Everyone isn’t feeling festive and celebratory right now, and it’s for a myriad of reasons," said Natasha Pierre, a mental health advocate.

Pierre told FOX 13 the holidays can trigger sadness, despair, and feelings of loss.

"For some, of course, it’s financial hardships. Others are dealing with mental illness or physical health challenges, and for a lot of people across the Tampa Bay area and the nation, there’s grief," explained Pierre.

Anxiety, depression and PTSD are the three most common struggles during the holiday months.

"Mental illness does not take the holidays off," said Pierre. "If you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, mood disorders, you’re going to have it during the holidays as well."

A man reads in a bookshop as darkness falls on October 10, 2005. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Expand

With the added stress of the ongoing pandemic, more people are being met with the holiday blues. But it’s not a feeling that just disappears once the holidays are over.

"We had a lot of distractions through November and December to really keep us occupied and focus on family and friends and shopping," said Pierre. "But when January comes around and we have the bills. What’s going to happen then?"

She encourages anyone who notices a loved one is struggling to step in and speak up.

But if you’re the one who may be feeling a little less merry this holiday, that’s OK.

"In order to even get support or get help, you’ve got to be honest with what you’re feeling, and it’s OK to not feel festive," said Pierre.

You’re not alone and brighter days are ahead. In the meantime, Pierre said you can still make the most of your holiday by setting boundaries and being honest.

"My recommendation is to pause, step back, have conversations, get to know your family," she said.

If you’re struggling this holiday, help is available. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available 24/7 and can be reached by calling 211.

If you don’t want to have to speak to someone over the phone, you can reach out to the 24/7 Crisis Text Line at 741-741.