Nova Southeastern University will require students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines

A private university in Florida will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

Vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1, Nova Southeastern University said in an email announcing a Friday morning news conference.

"As the state, nation and world begins to emerge from the months-long changes to our lives brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Southeastern University is pleased to announce that it intends to resume full, in-person classroom learning for on-ground courses for the fall 2021 semester," the release said.

On Twitter, the school said they "will welcome students back to a pre-pandemic style of learning."

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico.

