NTSB: Aircraft in 2019 Indiana crash that killed Tampa doctor received wrong fuel

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Tuesday saying a 2019 plane crash was caused by a dual engine failure after the aircraft received the wrong fuel.

The twin-engine Piper Aerostar 603P crashed in a central Indiana soybean field in October 2019, killing pilot Daniel Greenwald, 59, of Tampa, Florida, after his plane was filled up with Jet A fuel instead of Avgas. That resulted in an aerodynamic stall and subsequent loss of control of the plane shortly after takeoff, it said.

Greenwald’s inadequate supervision of the fuel servicing at Kokomo Municipal Airport was a contributing factor in the crash, the report said.

Greenwald was the sole occupant of the plane.

Greenwald’s estate received $700,00 in a lawsuit settlement with the city of Kokomo earlier this year. That amount is the maximum allowed under Indiana’s tort claim laws.