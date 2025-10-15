‘Haunted’ Tampa bar serves spirited menu throughout Halloween season

The Brief Nueva Cantina, a Mexican restaurant chain in the Bay Area, has created haunted bars for Halloween. The bars feature Halloween cocktails, themed dishes, and full spooky decor. With locations in St. Petersburg, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon, the haunted bars will run through November 2.



Nueva Cantina, a Mexican restaurant chain, has transformed its three locations into haunted bars for Halloween.

What we know:

Known for its modern Mexican food and lively atmosphere, Nueva Cantina's haunted bars offer an exciting, new dining experience.

From margaritas to monsters, Nueva Cantina’s haunted bar will be serving up food and frights all Halloween season.

READ: Pemberton Haunted Acres returns to Plant City with new frights for 2025

"Some people like to go to Halloween Horror Nights, or Howl-o-Scream. We wanted to bring that to our restaurants," said Raul Medina, owner of Nueva Cantina.

Guests can sip on spooky cocktails like the Witch Pitcher, Dracula’s Sangria, Poisoned Apple Margarita and more. There’s also an evil mocktail for non-alcoholic customers.

READ: Chocolate prices are scary this Halloween; here's what's driving it

On the menu, favorites like the Taco Tour Platter and Nueva Sampler return with a Halloween twist. There are also new specials like the Haunted Birria, and a bright green consommé.

Even in Halloween mode, Nueva Cantina's menu still reflects its roots. All its meals are authentic Mexican recipes made with fresh ingredients and a touch of Tampa Bay flair.

Each location is fully decorated for Halloween, complete with cobwebs, lights, and plenty of themed photo opportunities.

What they're saying:

"You're going to experience something different. You will create memories with your friends and family, and talk about it for years to come," Medina explained.

What's next:

The haunted bar experience is open now through November 2 at Nueva Cantina’s three Bay Area locations in St. Petersburg, Downtown Tampa and Brandon.

For reservations and more information, click here.