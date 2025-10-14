Pemberton Haunted Acres returns to Plant City with new frights for 2025

The Brief Pemberton Haunted Acres in Plant City, FL has reopened with brand-new attractions. This year’s attraction features areas known as Hillbilly Mayhem, Backwood Bayou, and a scare zone, Krow’s Revenge. The haunt runs through Nov. 2.



Pemberton Haunted Acres is a family-run haunted attraction in Plant City that has returned this Fall. It features new thrills, including two haunted houses and a scare zone. It is open through November 2nd.

The backstory:

The family behind Pemberton Haunted Acres is back with a new season, promising even more screams and scares. What began as a small backyard haunt has transformed into one of Florida’s most popular Halloween attractions. This year, it’s bigger and bloodier than ever.

Now over 70 acres, the immersive experience features handcrafted set designs, live actors, and high-tech effects. Owner and producer Rich Sernulka launched the haunt in 2009, and continues to push his creative boundaries each season.

"We’ve been building since March," Sernulka said, describing the effort that goes into every detail.

What we know:

This year, visitors will face two haunted houses, each with its own backstory. Inspiration is drawn from horror classics, but every room is an original creation designed to get the perfect scream.

Hillbilly Mayhem is a 5,000 square foot haunted maze with over 20 live actors. Visitors enter a creepy farmhouse in the woods, where a crazy backwoods family chases them. Visitors can expect strobe lights, narrow hallways, and intense jump-scares.

New for 2025, Backwood Bayou takes guests to a haunted Louisiana swamp, centered around Greg’s Bait & Tackle. It includes a foggy shack near cursed waters. As visitors walk along the "water," creatures emerge from the darkness.

Lastly, The Krow’s Revenge Scare Zone is a 300-foot antique farm-themed area filled with hay bales, scarecrows, and vintage statues that come to life.

The attraction’s reputation keeps fans returning year after year. Each detail, from costumes to the sound design, is created by Sernulka’s dedicated crew.

"Even the ones who say they’re not afraid, end up jumping or running away," Sernulka said.

What's next:

Pemberton Haunted Acres is open through November 2nd. Guests can experience the scares every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Thursdays and Sundays from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on the night and package options.

For admission details and more information, click here.