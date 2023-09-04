Numerous brush fires at Caspersen Beach in Venice, police investigating

article

On Sunday evening, officials say there were numerous brush fires at Caspersen Beach in Venice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) helped the Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD), Venice Police Department (VPD), and the Florida Forest Service contain the fires.

Officials say the fires could have been set intentionally. According to authorities, they had one possible suspect detained.

Fire rescue crews said they will periodically check the beach area for any flare-ups on Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SCSO at 941-861-5800 or 911.

