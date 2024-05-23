Nursing home employee accused of slapping patient on the face

article

A woman who worked at a St. Petersburg nursing and rehabilitation center is under arrest, accused of slapping a patient on the face.

The incident took place at the St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 521 Atwood Avenue N.

Detectives say Dolly Moultrie, 37, was assisting when changing a patient when the victim accidentally spat on Moultrie's arm while talking.

Moultrie is accused of slapping the patient on the face.

The incident was witnessed by another CNA, who reported it to the director of the facility.

Moultrie is charged with abuse of the elderly. She is free on bond.

