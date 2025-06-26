NWS surveying damage after tornado touches down in Pinellas County

The Brief The National Weather Service is surveying damage after a tornado touched down in Pinellas County on Wednesday. The tornado caused significant damage in the Ranchero Village and Bay Ranch communities in Largo. Video shows the tornado lifting a mobile home off the ground, flipping it on its side before dropping the home back down.



The National Weather Service is surveying damage on Thursday after a tornado touched down in Pinellas County amid severe storms on Wednesday.

Tornado in Largo

The backstory:

FOX 13 meteorologists say a tornado touched down in Largo near Ulmerton and Belcher Roads on Wednesday evening. NWS has not yet confirmed the strength of the tornado or how long it was on the ground.

Video captured by Lori Gill shows the tornado lifting a mobile home in the Ranchero Village neighborhood, flipping the home onto its side before dropping it back down.

Neighbors told FOX 13 that a 76-year-old woman was inside the mobile home, and survived with minor injuries. Her cat, however, remains missing as of Thursday morning.

Largo Fire Rescue said Thursday that an estimated 40-50 homes in Ranchero Village were damaged, along with another 10-15 in the Bay Ranch mobile home community. Both neighborhoods are located off Ulmerton Rd. between Belcher Rd. and 66th St. N.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A tornado caused significant damage in Largo on Wednesday evening.

Another video from a FOX 13 viewer shows the tornado sending debris flying.

SkyFOX also captured aerial views of the damage on Thursday morning.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A tornado caused significant damage in Largo on Wednesday evening.

Dig deeper:

Storm damage was also reported in areas like Pinellas Park, where crews worked to help residents and begin assessing the storm's impact.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Kailer Kantaskas

What's next:

NWS says the results of its storm survey should be released by Thursday afternoon.

What you can do:

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the storm. Anyone needing assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Source: This story was written with information from the National Weather Service, the City of Largo, and details gathered by FOX 13 News staff.

