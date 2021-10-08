VIDEO: NYPD officers help save baby who had stopped breathing

The NYPD released body camera video of police officers from New York's 75th precinct as they helped to save a one-year-old baby who had stopped breathing.

"Please take him from me. Please take him," the desperate mother is heard saying to arriving officers.

An officer took the child and carried him into a police cruiser.

"Mom let's go. You're coming with us," said the officer.

The cops then drove the child to Brookdale Hospital while performing CPR. The mother accompanied other officers in another vehicle.

Once at the hospital, the officer rushed the baby inside and onto an emergency room bed where nurses and doctors stood by.

The baby was able to breathe again and was said to be doing well.

"Over the weekend, officers from the NYPD 75 Precinct responded to a call of a baby that wasn't breathing. The officers expeditiously drove the baby to @BrookdaleBK while performing CPR. Thanks to their quick actions, and those of the doctors and nurses, the child is alive and well," wrote the NYPD on Twitter.