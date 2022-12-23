Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:18AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

Some drivers in Ocala who thought they were getting a traffic ticket were surprised with $100 instead by police.

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!

The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!

One woman broke down in tears as she explained she was coming from a food bank to feed her family this holiday season.

184dc56c-f6302e61-Capture.jpg

"And I just got on dialysis and I needed gas," the woman said as she hugs the officer. "Thank you so much!"

Ocala police said they were thrilled to spread some Christmas cheer – transforming a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.

The money used was donated to the department anonymously.