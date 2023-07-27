Officials say malaria transmission cycle has been interrupted with preventative measures

After seven cases of locally transmitted malaria, Sarasota County believes things are finally settling down.

"We are approaching that timeline. We are in the weeks that we are starting to count that down," said Jamie Carson with the county.

After the first case popped up at the end of May, six additional cases were reported. All the cases have been contained to North Sarasota County in Desoto Acres and Kensington Park.

15,500 mosquito eating fish were deployed at 22 sites including ponds and standing water.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management crews continue to treat the area.

"We are using multiple forms of insecticide," shared Carson.

Mosquitos can become resilient to continued use of a certain brand.

"They did not wait for that first case confirmation. They are out there on a regular basis performing admissions, and they stepped it up as soon as that first suspected case. They are doing everything in their abilities to minimize the mosquito population," shared Carson.

After three cases were reported in the homeless community, more than a thousand cans of repellent were handed out along with 60 bed nets to protect the homeless.

"Every day that goes by gets us closer to feeling confident that the transmission cycle has been interrupted," said Dr. Audrey Lenhard the Chief of the Entomology Brach in the Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They’ll continue monitoring the area for about seven weeks. To keep that cycle from restarting, the CDC and county said precautions are still needed.

That includes wearing repellent, wearing long sleeves, pants and avoiding mosquitos all together.

"This is an excellent reminder of the importance of avoiding mosquito bites," said Dr. Lenhard.

On Friday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m., a community meeting will be held to learn more about Sarasota County Mosquito Management. It’ll be held at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex at 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

For the latest information about Mosquito Management Services, mosquito-borne illness, spray missions or to submit a service request, call 311 or click here.