Officials warn people to stay safe with hot Fourth of July weekend ahead

Temperatures could feel as high as 112 degrees this holiday weekend, with a heat advisory issued for the Tampa Bay area. Officials are warning people to stay safe with many already feeling the burn on July 4.

"Our kids are in the water right now, five kids with two rafts.. And our dog ‘Lucky’… so with how hot it is we try to keep a lot of water on them and ice, our kids and dog drink ice, cold water every day… every two hours we check up on them," said Carlos Rodriguez, a father at a Bay Area beach.

But with temperatures this hot, you could catch more than a bad sunburn. A Tampa Bay area doctor said he’s seen a rise in heat exhaustion and even heat stroke this year.

"It's crucial to recognize the symptoms of a heat-related illness early on," said Dr. Sam Samarrai, an internal medicine physician. "Heat exhaustion is basically the beginning phase, so symptoms include heavy sweating, starting to feel weak, dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps."

He said these symptoms are precursors to heat stroke, a medical emergency where body temperatures get above 103 degrees.

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. This mantra, I can't overstate it. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Even if you don't feel thirsty," said Samarrai. "If you're going to be drinking this Fourth of July, make sure to please also replenish with water."

