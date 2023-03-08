Local officials worried about safety at Beer Can Island

It seemed like a bargain. Imagine buying a private island for $64 thousand dollars. That's what Johnny Gadd and a few other guys did in 2017.

It was known as Beer Can Island, a nine-acre spoil island between MacDill Air Force Base and Apollo Beach. Boaters had been pulling up and partying there for decades.

"We always wanted to keep it kind of a natural preserve, but also with amenities for humans," says Gadd, who owns Spin City Discs, a disc golf store in Seffner. The amenities they added included tiki bars, portable restrooms, and even a giant slide. Thousands of people have visited since they opened. Gadd says if local leaders would embrace work with them, the island would be an attractive destination for both locals and tourists.

RELATED: Owners of Beer Can Island to turn party spot into community attraction

"If you can imagine people living up north this time of year and hearing about Beer Can Island in Florida, a private island, that sounds really attractive."

But Hillsborough County officials are raising concerns. If someone gets hurt, they say, there's no place for a medical helicopter to land, and it's not easy for sheriff's deputies to protect.

"Somebody is going to get hurt on that island," says Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen. "Somebody is going to get sick, and we're not going to be able to get to them, and people are going to ask why, and they're going to point to the Board of County Commissioners."

READ: Deputies, good Samaritans rescue 11 from sinking boat off Beer Can Island

Owen wants Beer Can Island, officially known as Pine Key, designated as a private preserve.That designation would close the bar. The island's owners say it would also violate their private property rights.

"We're not going to roll over and turn this into a bird conservatory or whatever they want to do with it," says Gadd. Owen says the owners will have time to argue their case before county commissioners. He says the issue will have at least two hearings before any decisions are made. If differences can't be resolved, the future of this private island could be decided in court.



