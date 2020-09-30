Old Town treehouse is the perfect Florida getaway

article

There's a rustic vacation getaway two and a half hours north of Tampa that takes camping to new heights.

The treehouse rental in Old Town, Florida was built in 2016 by The Treehouse Guys of DIY Network fame.

Caroline Sankey and Julian Appleby bought it this year when they were looking for a rental property.

"It was not on the radar," Sankey said. "I never thought about having a treehouse."

The treehouse is located on five acres and comes with outdoor showers and a separate cabin on the ground. It's clearly for the outdoorsy type, but Caroline says that doesn't prevent some pretty silly inquiries.

"The most recent one was 'where’s the iron?' and I just started laughing. And the lady started laughing too and she said, 'I’m so sorry. My husband made me ask,'" Caroline said.

The treehouse sleeps four and features a wrap-around porch, a trap door entrance, and a fire pole. There is air conditioning, but no wi-fi or cable.

"You are really unplugging. It does make a difference in your life not to be constantly worried about something," said Caroline.

Which may be why it's been such a hot rental in the year of COVID-19. They're already getting calls for 2021 bookings.

"A number of people have said this is just what the doctor ordered to get completely out of the city and away from work and away from everything," she said.

Brogan Bendiner's girlfriend, Kayla Truxton recently booked it for his birthday.

"I think everyone else had the same idea with COVID. It's not a traditional vacation, somewhere that's already spread out in the woods. You are not going to find that many people other than your own party," said Kayla.

They're already planning a return trip.

"Definitely the most unique thing I've ever seen probably. Definitely the most unique place I've ever stayed," said Brogan. "The whole property was just perfectly laid out."

There are several natural springs near Old Town which also make the rental desirable. The property rents for $185 a night.

The treehouse is available to rent on Airbnb and Hipcamp.