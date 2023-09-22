Oldsmar Luekens Wine and Spirits fire under investigation

article

Several fire Bay Area fire agencies were busy overnight after a fire broke out at the Luekens Wine and Spirits in Oldsmar.

Crews were alerted to the fire around 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say they saw flames shooting out of the roof of the store located at 3163 Curlew Road.

It took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.