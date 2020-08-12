Oldsmar vice mayor arrested for DUI following 3-car pile-up

article

Oldsmar Vice Mayor Linda Norris, 59, was arrested Wednesday following a crash on West Hillsborough Avenue and Race Track Road.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. after seeing a red Tesla traveling erratically on Hillsborough Avenue and then rear-ending another vehicle, which caused the victim’s vehicle to rear-end the car in front of it.

Deputies said when they arrived they asked Norris, the driver of the Tesla, to step out of the vehicle. According to deputies, Norris was slurring her words and her movements appeared to be unstable.

Norris wasn’t able to give deputies a clear answer when they asked her where she was coming from, according to HCSO. Deputies said they found an open bottle of Fireball in the center console and two additional, but closed, bottles in her purse.

Deputies arrested Norris after they said she was unable to pass the field sobriety exercises and refused to give a breath sample.

No one involved in the three-vehicle crash reported injuries.

“It's infuriating to know some drivers have no respect for the law or the lives around them," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Furthermore, Linda Norris is a public official and should behave accordingly. Instead, she serves as an example of our commitment to identifying and catching those who break the law, no matter who they are."

