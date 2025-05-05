Olympian accused of punching female athlete during 'heated' argument in Florida

The Brief An Olympic track medalist is charged with punching a woman in Florida who also competed in the Olympics. A Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says that Fred Kerley, 29, allegedly hit Alaysha Johnson with a closed fist at a hotel near Fort Lauderdale. Kerley is charged with misdemeanor battery in the incident that left Johnson with a bloody nose.



An Olympic track medalist is charged in Florida with punching a woman, a hurdler who also competed in the Olympics.

The backstory:

A Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says that Fred Kerley, 29, allegedly hit Alaysha Johnson with a closed fist at a hotel near Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Kerley is charged with misdemeanor battery in the incident that left Johnson with a bloody nose.

Dig deeper:

Kerley won a silver medal in the 100-meter race at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and a bronze medal in the same event at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, where Johnson also competed. The arrest report says they previously had a relationship and got into a heated argument at the Florida hotel where they were staying before a track meet in the area.

Fred Kerley of United States during the Weltklasse Zurich as part of Wanda Diamond League on September 5, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo Daniela Porcelli/by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Kerley’s attorney, Richard Cooper, said in an email Saturday that he has "a target on his back" that leads to unfounded allegations by "fierce and sometimes jealous competitors."

"We ask the public not to rush to judgment as the exculpatory facts eventually come to light," Cooper said. "Fred looks forward to getting back to competing and away from distractions as his legal team works to resolve these accusations."

