Olympian teaches gymnastics master class to young women in Riverview

Olympian Evit Griskenas spent the week teaching a gymnastics master class to a group of young women at the Tampa Bay Rhythmics in Riverview.

"This is like having Tom Brady come give your growing program a master class," Tampa Bay Rhythmics owner Tyana Marlowe said.

The 21-year-old represented the US in the 2020 Olympics. She also won the all-around gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2022 Pan American Championships after winning silver from 2017-2021.

"Having someone of that stature, having a celebrity in your house is always exciting and motivating," Marlowe said.

Griskenas is on a much-deserved vacation but couldn't resist the chance to teach young women.

"Seeing the eagerness for the up-and-coming generation, it's very pleasant when you show something, and you can sort of see their brain working through it, just seeing all of that come together is really beautiful," Griskenas said.

Griskenas hopes the young ladies learn about decision-making and patience during her time in Riverview, but she stresses that those traits can be applied to both rhythmic gymnastics and life off the mat.