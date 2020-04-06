OnBikes advocate turns attention to feeding first responders

Julius Tobin is trying to spread joy amidst the coronavirus chaos. He is stepping up to thank some of the heroes on the front lines.

Tobin is best known for his work with OnBikes, which is a local program that provides low-income children with bicycles and helmets. Now he is working on a new grassroots movement called Fueling the Frontlines.

The program connects local restaurants with hospitals and clinics to deliver fresh, hot meals to health care workers fighting coronavirus on the front lines.

Every meal is being supplied by a local restaurant also working to keep their businesses operational.

Monday, Fueling the Frontlines is making their first delivery of 200 meals. They’ve raised $12,000 so far. They hope to reach their goal of $20,000 and more than 1,000 meals.