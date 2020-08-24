One dead after shooting on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County

One person has died after being shot on Interstate 4 Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of shots being fired in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near McIntosh Road around 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male victim was brought to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. The victim was unconscious and later died. A driver and passenger were also in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is looking for a late-90s tan or gold Ford Taurus in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.