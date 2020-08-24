Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
4
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

One dead after shooting on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County

By
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Plant City
FOX 13 News

PLANT CITY, Fla. - One person has died after being shot on Interstate 4 Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of shots being fired in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near McIntosh Road around 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male victim was brought to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. The victim was unconscious and later died. A driver and passenger were also in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is looking for a late-90s tan or gold Ford Taurus in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.