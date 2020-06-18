One dead after stabbing at Tampa apartment

One person has passed away after a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Tampa, deputies said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Melrose Apartments, located at 13642 15th Street North, after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found the adult male victim with stab wounds in his upper body. They said he passed away Thursday.

No other information was provided, including whether detectives have a suspect description.

"Our detectives are actively working this investigation and do not believe it was a random act," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "There is no threat to the public at this time. Detectives have been in contact with all individuals involved and witnesses."

