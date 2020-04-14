One dead in Pinellas Park crash

article

A driver has passed away after a deadly crash at a Pinellas Park intersection Tuesday morning.

Pinellas Park police said the crash occurred at Park Boulevard and Belcher Road. Around 8 a.m., they said the driver of a Chrysler 200, Nathan Marcum, was heading south on Belcher Road when he stopped for a red light at the Park Boulevard intersection.

Meanwhile, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo was traveling west on Park Boulevard and entered the intersection on a green light. Police said Marcum also entered the intersection, resulting in the crash.

Investigators said the Chrysler spun and struck another vehicle that was stopped at the Park Boulevard red light. They said Marcum passed away at the scene.

Speed and alcohol don't appear to be contributing factors to the crash, police said.

