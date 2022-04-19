One dead in Seffner crash along U.S. 92

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting at least one person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Seffner.

The fatal collision occurred at U.S. Highway 92 and Mango Road around 4:42 a.m.

The view from SkyFOX shows all lanes blocked at the intersection. A white vehicle was seen with some front-end damage, while a dark-colored vehicle had extensive damage.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

