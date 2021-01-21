One dead in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Police are investigating after one person died in a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex.

Tampa police responded to the Columbus Court Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Satellite Court, just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found an adult male who was critically injured with a gunshot wound. Police said they immediately began providing emergency first aid, but the victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating at the scene of the shooting. No description of a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

