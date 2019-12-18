One dead, officer and one other injured in Longboat Key crash

One person has died after a crash involving a police officer in Longboat Key.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened Wednesday evening in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. One of the people in the other vehicle did not survive the crash. Another was taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Sarasota Police Department officers are investigating the crash.

Gulf of Mexico Drive was closed in both directions, as of 7 p.m., and traffic was being re-routed through Harbourside Drive.

Check back for updates on this developing story.