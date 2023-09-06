One-hour Supper: Pierogi casserole recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Ray Lampe’s pierogi casserole.
Makes about 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1package (16 oz) frozen potato and onion pierogies, defrosted
- 7oz kielbasa sausage, sliced
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 cup large curd cottage cheese
- 1/2cup sour cream
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1/4teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus additional for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375. Spread the pierogies evenly in a sprayed oven safe 8 ½" by 11" pan. Top with the kielbasa spreading it evenly. Drizzle with the melted butter.
In a medium mixing bowl combine the cottage cheese, sour cream, chicken broth, pepper, cheese and 1 tablespoon of parsley. Mix well, then spread evenly over the pierogis and kielbasa.
Place in the oven and bake until heated through and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with remaining parsley and serve.