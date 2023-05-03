Expand / Collapse search

One-Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's Ranch Chicken Bacon Casserole

By Dr. BBQ - Chef Ray Lampe
Published 
Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - In this edition of Dr. BBQ's One-Houre Suppers, Chef Ray Lampe demonstrates how to make this savory casserole by combining ranch, chicken, and bacon.

The below recipe makes about 8 servings.

Ingredients

  • 6 slices of bacon
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 8 oz cream cheese cut into cubes
  • 1 cup chicken broth 
  • ½ cup grated parmesan
  • 1 1oz envelope of ranch seasoning
  • ½ cup granulated garlic
  • ½ teaspoon granulated onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 shredded Colby jack cheese
  • 3 cups cooked chopped chicken
  • 8oz rotini pasta, cooked al dente
  • Parsley for garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9 x13 pan with vegetable spray and set aside. 
  2. In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside. 
  3. Add the half-and-half, cream cheese, and broth to the pot. 
  4. Cook, stirring often until the cream cheese is melted and the pot is simmering. 
  5. Turn off the heat and then add the parmesan, ranch seasoning, granulated garlic and onion, black pepper, and half of the Colby jack cheese. Mix well until everything is incorporated. 
  6. Add the chicken and mix well. 
  7. Add the pasta and mix well. 
  8. Transfer the mixture to the 9x13 pan and spread it evenly. 
  9. Crumble the bacon over the top. Top with the remaining cheese. 
  10. Place in the oven for 20-30 minutes until hot and bubbling. 
  11. Remove and top with parsley to garnish. 