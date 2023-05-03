One-Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's Ranch Chicken Bacon Casserole

In this edition of Dr. BBQ's One-Houre Suppers, Chef Ray Lampe demonstrates how to make this savory casserole by combining ranch, chicken, and bacon.

The below recipe makes about 8 servings.

Ingredients

6 slices of bacon

1 cup half-and-half

8 oz cream cheese cut into cubes

1 cup chicken broth

½ cup grated parmesan

1 1oz envelope of ranch seasoning

½ cup granulated garlic

½ teaspoon granulated onion

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 shredded Colby jack cheese

3 cups cooked chopped chicken

8oz rotini pasta, cooked al dente

Parsley for garnish

Instructions