One-Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's Ranch Chicken Bacon Casserole
TAMPA, Fla. - In this edition of Dr. BBQ's One-Houre Suppers, Chef Ray Lampe demonstrates how to make this savory casserole by combining ranch, chicken, and bacon.
The below recipe makes about 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 6 slices of bacon
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 8 oz cream cheese cut into cubes
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- 1 1oz envelope of ranch seasoning
- ½ cup granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon granulated onion
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 shredded Colby jack cheese
- 3 cups cooked chopped chicken
- 8oz rotini pasta, cooked al dente
- Parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9 x13 pan with vegetable spray and set aside.
- In a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside.
- Add the half-and-half, cream cheese, and broth to the pot.
- Cook, stirring often until the cream cheese is melted and the pot is simmering.
- Turn off the heat and then add the parmesan, ranch seasoning, granulated garlic and onion, black pepper, and half of the Colby jack cheese. Mix well until everything is incorporated.
- Add the chicken and mix well.
- Add the pasta and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to the 9x13 pan and spread it evenly.
- Crumble the bacon over the top. Top with the remaining cheese.
- Place in the oven for 20-30 minutes until hot and bubbling.
- Remove and top with parsley to garnish.