One killed in gasoline tanker truck explosion in Hillsborough County

On Saturday morning, an Alabama man was killed in an explosive crash on US-41.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 2:40 in the morning, a sedan driven by a 23-year-old Ruskin man crashed into the back of a gas tanker on US-41.

Police say that the tanker immediately exploded before hitting a utility pole.

The sedan went off the highway and flipped before coming to a final stop.

According to authorities, the driver of the tanker died in the crash, and the driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries.