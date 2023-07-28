Hernando County man doesn't make it far on stolen vessel, deputies say

article

A man tried to steal what deputies describe as a dredging barge from Roger's Park in Spring Hill on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. to investigate the possible theft of a vessel that was docked at the park.

Officials say workers told them that they saw a man who was later identified as 35-year-old Charles William Fagerstrom, sitting on a bucket and eating potato chips aboard the dredging barge.

The vessel was a short distance from where it was originally docked, according to authorities. While patrol deputies responded to the incident, they say that workers watched the dredging barge and stopped Fagerstrom from bringing it back to the dock or shore.

Officials say that if Fagerstrom tried to flee from authorities he would have had to jump in the water.

After deputies took him into custody, they say they found keys to the vessel in his pocket. He also had several tools that he used to pry open various compartments on the vessel.

Authorities say that Fagerstrom admitted to trying to steal the dredging barge after he was read his rights. He told officials he had trouble operating it since parts of the barge equipment were deployed in the water.

Fagerstrom was only able to go a short distance, according to deputies.

He also told deputies that he planned to use the vessel to "travel on the river" because he knew it was going to be a very nice day.

Fagerstrom was arrested and charged with grand theft of vessel and possession of burglary tools. His bond is $7,000.

Authorities say Fagerstrom remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.