The Brief Law enforcement officers are patrolling roadways for Thanksgiving travel, urging drivers to plan ahead and leave early for heavy traffic. Trooper Kenn Watson emphasized obeying speed limits, keeping both hands on the wheel, and putting electronic devices away to prevent crashes. Motorists must watch for unstaffed construction zones and orange barrels that may shift into lanes during the holiday rush.



As Thanksgiving draws near, state troopers and law enforcement officers are monitoring roadways during the busiest travel day of the year, urging drivers to plan ahead, stay patient and avoid distractions.

Thanksgiving holiday traffic safety

What we know:

Law enforcement officers are actively watching the roads as heavy holiday traffic unfolds. Trooper Kenn Watson stressed that leaving early and making smart decisions behind the wheel are critical when congestion peaks.

Drivers are also being asked to stay alert for construction equipment and orange barrels left in medians, even when road crews are off for the holiday. Watson warned motorists to scan the roadway carefully and steer clear if another vehicle strikes a barrel into active lanes.

Trooper safety warnings for drivers

What they're saying:

Trooper Watson emphasized the need for preparation, patience, and focus during the holiday rush.

"This is the busiest travel day of the year, so we just want to remind everyone how critically important it is to plan ahead," Trooper Watson said. "Let’s make sure that all of our planning has already taken place. We also wanna make sure that we understand. We have to leave a little bit earlier there’s so many other people will be on the roadway. Also, let’s pack that patience. We talk about it all the time, but with this much traffic on the roadway, it is paramount that we make good decisions and that starts right Now."

He also warned against aggressive driving and urged motorists to maintain control of their vehicles.

"Let’s be patient. Let’s understand what the speed limit is, and let's understand that making rash decisions when you’re upset can cost lives. Do the right thing, plan ahead. Keep a good head about you, both hands on the wheel and, of course, good spatial orientation," Trooper Watson said.

Finally, Trooper Watson reminded drivers to watch for work zones and put away distractions.

"We also want to make sure that we understand that all of that construction equipment is still there, although workers may not be, we want to make sure that we are scanning the roadway, making sure that none of the equipment that was in the median has somehow gotten out onto the road, watch out for those orange barrels, making sure we don’t strike them and making sure if someone else hits one that we steer clear from them again that’s that good situational awareness we’re talking about both hands on the wheel. Please put those devices down," Watson said.