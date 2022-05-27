One month later, loved ones continue search for missing Tampa man last seen in Ybor

It’s been four weeks, but family and friends of 24-year-old John Larson are still no closer to any answers. They say Larson’s sudden disappearance last month has left them with a lot of unanswered questions as the search for him continues.

On Friday, family and friends are focusing their search efforts on Desoto Park as it could play an important role in the investigation. Law enforcement has said that is where Larson’s phone last pinged in the early hours of his disappearance. Days later, a shirt similar to the one Larson was wearing the night he went missing was also found at the park.

The 24-year-old had plans to meet up with friends in Ybor City on the evening of April 26. He texted his friends that night, just before midnight, to tell them he had parked, but he never showed up.

Surveillance video captured Larson’s blue pickup truck turning left onto North 15th Street from East Palm Avenue around 11:30 that night.

Surveillance image showing John Larson's blue pickup truck in Ybor City on the night he went missing.

The next morning, his truck was found parked on East 11th Street near the Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center.

It’s a confusing mystery, but family and friends are convinced foul play was involved. They told FOX 13 that Larson was a new father who loved his little girl, adding that he would have never voluntarily walked away.

Photo of John Larson provided by Joann Caffrey

Over the past few weeks, Larson’s family has been searching for him nonstop. They’ve been putting up fliers across Ybor City, while canvassing the area, asking people nearby if they saw Larson that night. They’ve said they’re really relying on the public’s help, because there’s not much surveillance video to help them piece together what exactly happened.

If you have any information, give Tampa Police a call. In the meantime, Larson’s family and friends will be hosting a search at Desoto Park at 10 a.m. The public is invited to join in.