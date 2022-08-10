One-on-one with James Shaw: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate on food, water, and guns

James Shaw is a Republican running in the 2022 midterm election to be Florida's next Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on the platform "Good food, good water, good guns." He says those three things are "all on the same plain" as the greatest threat facing Florida.

When asked why former President Trump and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis support Shaw's opponent, and not Shaw, he responded "Because they haven't met me."

"I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do any drugs, I don't take antidepressants I've been married 40 years. I have eight children. I have 22 grandchildren. I have a lot at stake."

James Shaw, Republican candidate for commissioner of Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with FOX 13's Craig Patrick

He says the 2020 election "got me off the couch" to run for office.

One-on-one with Ryan Morales: His take on recreational marijuana, gun policies

Shaw discussed red flag gun laws, which he calls a "snitch program," adding that guns in the right hands will save lives.