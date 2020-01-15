One person dead following crash on SR-52 in Pasco County

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 19-year-old died after a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Ernest Blake Crownover, who is from Eaton, Colorado, was heading west in a Dodge Challenger on State Road 52, approaching Interstate 75.

Before 1 a.m., Crownover was traveling in the right turn lane for the entrance ramp to the northbound lanes of the highway.

Troopers said, for unknown reasons, the Challenger left the roadway and entered the north shoulder. Then, the vehicle crashed into a concrete support for the gantry that displays the entrance ramp signage.

Crownover passed away at the scene. Investigator said the crash is not alcohol-related and he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

