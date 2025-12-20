Creative Pinellas prepares for gallery closure as defunding fallout deepens

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Creative Pinellas will close its celebrated gallery in Largo on February 1, following the county’s vote to defund the organization. The nonprofit is cutting staff and shifting to new funding sources as it works to stay afloat. Its final exhibition, featuring 70 local artists, is open through Jan. 4.



Pinellas County’s arts community is bracing for the loss of one of its most visible institutions. After county commissioners voted in September to defund Creative Pinellas, the 14-year-old arts agency is now preparing major cutbacks, including layoffs and the closure of its award-winning gallery in the Pinewood Cultural Park.

The backstory:

CEO Margaret Murray said the group mounted a "massive campaign" to educate county leaders, but the vote stood, leaving the nonprofit without county funding and without the brick-and-mortar home it has operated for years.

The final show inside the 89-year-old gallery space is now underway, featuring 70 new and returning artists in the annual Arts Annual exhibition. A free artist meet-and-greet event was held Friday evening to support the creatives whose work is also sold in the gallery’s gift shop.

Why the county pulled funding:

Some commissioners argued that Creative Pinellas wasn’t providing enough measurable benefit to justify public funding. The organization, however, pointed to its long list of contributions, including grants for local artists, tourism-driving installations at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, and mural projects brightening neighborhoods across the county.

Murray called the loss "a real blow to the arts community," acknowledging the emotional toll on remaining staff.

What they're saying:

For artists like Lauren "Miss Crit" Spencer, the closure feels personal.

She described the gallery as a "world-class" space with pristine walls and striking natural light — a place that gave Pinellas County artists the chance to showcase their work in a museum-like setting.

Spencer said the opening night of this final exhibition was filled with joy but also "tears and deep hugs," calling the loss "devastating to our art community."

What's next:

Though Creative Pinellas will no longer have a gallery, leaders say the nonprofit isn’t disappearing. Murray said the organization is shifting focus, exploring partnerships with hospitals and education centers and finding new ways to bring the arts directly into residents’ lives.

If you want to go:

Arts Annual Exhibition: Open to the public through Jan. 4

Location: Creative Pinellas Gallery, Pinewood Cultural Park, Largo