One person injured in Ybor Heights fire, officials say

One person was injured in a fire in Ybor Heights on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 3000 block of North 22nd Street at 3:05 p.m., officials said.

Upon arriving at the scene found Tampa Fire Rescue found a two-story residential structure with smoke and flames coming from the front.

During a search of the home one person was found, according to officials.

They were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

Officials say the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.