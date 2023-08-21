Suspect stole almost $11k worth of meats and ingredients from Tampa restaurant, police say

Police say they are still looking for a suspect who stole meats and cooking ingredients from a Tampa restaurant on the night of Aug. 17, 2023.

Around 11:26 p.m., detectives say a suspect was seen behind Bayshore Mediterranean Grill located at 6102 S. MacDill Ave. The suspect went inside the restaurant's storage and placed various items in a bag, according to detectives.

According to police, the suspect took about $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients.

Police say they need help with the investigation. They are asking the community to watch surveillance footage to help them identify the suspects.

Meat and other items were stolen from Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, according to police. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Detectives say they have been gathering evidence and developing leads in this case.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect involved in the burglary is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.

