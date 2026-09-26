One person rescued from burning mobile home in Citrus County: CCFR

article

The Brief Firefighters rescued one person from a burning mobile home Saturday morning near Inverness. The individual was taken to a local trauma hospital after crews found them inside the burning structure. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.



One person was taken to a local trauma hospital after being found inside a burning mobile home on Saturday morning, according to the Citrus County Fire Department.

What we know:

Citrus County Fire Rescue and the Inverness Fire Department said they responded at 9:19 a.m. Saturday to a fire on North East Avenue, outside the city limits of Inverness. Crews stated they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home 75% engulfed in flames, along with a nearby vehicle that was 50% involved.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

During a search of the burning home, firefighters said they found one person inside and moved them to medical crews on scene. The patient was transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment. Crews said no other occupants were inside.

Extent of property damage

By the numbers:

The mobile home and nearby vehicle suffered heavy fire damage. A camper parked near the residence also sustained minor exterior damage due to radiant heat, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said they remained on scene to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Investigation into cause

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or condition of the person rescued from the home.

Investigators have not determined the origin or cause of the fire, as the incident remains under investigation.