One shot at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Saturday night, police investigating

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Boulevard, on Saturday night.

The shooting took place shortly after 10 pm, according to the police. Early information from the scene suggests that one person pulled out a weapon and shot another individual.

The injuries to that individual are unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on what took place in this case, you are asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

The fair opened this past Friday. The last day of the fair is Sunday, March 28.