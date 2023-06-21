The NeighborHOPE Project helps struggling families get back on their feet

article

Natasha Lopez's world was upended after an accident that left her with memory loss.

"Yeah, changed my life entirely. And, you know, I still struggle. Disability takes forever. And God forbid, if you can't stay afloat, then, you know, you lose your kids. So, it's been a struggle for me," shared Lopez.

Wanda DeLaRosa has been a hand to hold for Lopez in many ways. She's been helping the single mom get the assistance that she and her children need.

DeLaRosa is part of the Metropolitan Ministries NeighborHOPE Project, which offers resources for families in need to get back on their feet.

The navigators target the Pasco County zip codes of 34610 and 34669 where there is high need.

"She was about to get her electricity cut off, and we were able to assist her. Now, going forward, we're going to see if we can also provide some additional services with case management. You know it brings tears to my eyes to hear these stories. To meet the real people that are challenged with so many barriers," said DeLaRosa.

"They've helped me when I needed help and nobody else could help," explained Lopez.

NeighborHOPE also works with community partners, like the Shady Hills Mission Chapel, which offers a free food pantry.

"We saw the need growing, lack of employment, lack of finances, lack of affordable housing. When you see those needs growing you need a good solid organization with an amazing solid foundation that you can connect with to ensure that needs are being met," said Pastor Jennifer Kerouac.

The encouragement from DeLarosa is giving Lopez a leg to stand on and comfort in knowing that all is not lost for her and her children.

"The accident set me back a little bit, but that's just temporary. Everything isn't permanent, so I'm hopeful for the future," shared Lopez.

