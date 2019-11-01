Only in Florida: More animals than you can shake a lasso at
- Only in Florida would a pub erect a headstone for a bar stool. At the tender age of five, the bench at Pelican Pub in St. Petersburg met an untimely end.
- Every week brings animal videos to our newsroom but rarely do so many animals show up in front of a single camera. And rarely does Chris Cato misidentify so many animals in one piece.
- But dolphins and manatees are easy ones to get right, especially when they're kissing the bottom of a See Through Canoe.
- The canoe probably didn't taste as good as the Cool Whip and sausage a bear nibbled on in a Longwood homeowner's garage.
- And one last thing you'll find only in Florida: an officer lassoing a wayward alligator.