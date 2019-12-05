Open containers allowed on St. Pete's new pier

Thursday morning, the City of St. Petersburg decided it will allow open containers on the walkways of the new Pier District.

Under the ordinance, visitors are not allowed to bring alcohol to the pier, but it may be purchased on the pier or in the area leading up to it, known as the Pier approach.

The rules are similar to what’s allowed at Tampa’s Riverwalk, where visitors are allowed to carry a drink from bar-to-bar.

St. Pete City Council Chair Charlie Gerdes says this will work perfectly for year-round events that will likely be scheduled for the new pier.

“This is just a natural growth,” Gerdes said. “Part of those events will have alcohol available.”

The new pier is set to open in spring 2020.